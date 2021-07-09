Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

CEO: Why Houston was right for SPB Hospitality's relocation

By Chris Mathews
Posted by 
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPB Hospitality is the owner of brands including Logan's Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Ceo#Spb#Affordable Housing#Spb Hospitality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Method Architecture, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. create digital NFT asset

Notable Houston brewery Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. and Houston-based Method Architecture are making their foray into the hot realm of NFTs. An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a digital asset built on blockchain technology that can be traded much like any other speculative asset. An NFT can be an image, video, audio or music, even Jack Dorsey's first tweet from 2006, which sold for nearly $3 million earlier this year. NFTs can also be digital parcels of land, or digital architectural renderings and designs.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Houston sees business bankruptcies pick up in recent weeks

Houston-area bankruptcy courts recorded more than a dozen business filings — including a couple with debts above $100 million — during the past couple of weeks. Year to date through July 9, 2021, the court recorded 85 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 53% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’s assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

How a marketing consultancy acquisition fits into Cart.com's e-commerce strategy

Houston-based Cart.com's acquisition of Los Angeles-based marketing consultancy DuMont Project adds dozens of new employees to the fast-growing company. The deal, announced last week, also adds a deeper breadth of expertise in digital marketing strategies for clients ranging from small startups to Fortune 50 corporations, said Dawn Perdew, founder and CEO at DuMont. DuMont has experience helping clients drive revenue growth through marketing automation and using data insights to intelligently target audiences.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

New Maintenance Deals Worth $2M Consolidate Canadian and American Position

A leading international asset and integrity management consultancy, service and software provider has secured deals worth USD$2 million in Canada and North America. In the US, the team based in Add Energy’s Houston office has won substantial projects to supply digital maintenance, integrity, and operating management system solutions for both onshore and offshore oil and gas plants across the US and the Caribbean. With the emphasis on ensuring safety integrity and profitability of ongoing operations, the company’s unrivalled experience in delivering business performance improvement programmes for over 1000 assets, and bespoke asset management software was key in securing the new work amid a cost-conscious environment. The scope of work for a production facility located in Trinidad and Tobago includes the delivery of a digital maintenance and integrity management programme (CMMS Build), designed to reduce risk, and assure plant reliability by ensuring the right level of maintenance is done on the right equipment, at the right time, with the right materials, no more no less. The company’s maintenance and integrity data build software, Effio™ will be integral to the delivery of this project by providing a cloud-based collaborative CMMS data build platform that ensures data quality, consistency, and standardization throughout the maintenance, materials, and integrity management programme deployment. In addition to this, Add Energy’s Houston team have been contracted to enhance a US based oil and gas operators operating management system, which will include the development of new asset management and operational standards and procedures. Meanwhile in Canada, Add Energy’s core services and performance optimization software have been called upon by an oil and natural gas company to design and deliver a three-year maintenance optimization roadmap and bespoke maintenance management training focused on safety, sustainability, and efficiencies. The solutions delivered during this project will also be cascaded across multiple gas plant locations within their portfolio. Commenting on the news, Add Energy’s Vice President, Susan Steyn said: “Once again, the importance of our software solutions and global track record successfully combined with our ability to deliver remotely have been central to us securing these significant projects. “Our recent project awards have further solidified our position across the region, in addition to this, I am proud of our CMMS build software capabilities and its capacity to reduce cost and time associated with a master data build or optimization project. I believe this will continue to be extremely attractive and effective for our clients on their journeys towards operational excellence.” Afia McClenaghan, Country Manager in Canada added: “I believe our ability to analyze, benchmark and project value and efficiency gains across our client’s maintenance management regime was key to us securing the delivery of a three-year improvement roadmap. “During a time when budgets are being cut, having access to specialist knowledge, data analytics, a library of best practice maintenance data and software was a highly effective solution to establishing business performance improvements for our client, and we pride ourselves on being able to provide this level of support and confidence for our clients during a period of uncertainty.” Add Energy is an international consultancy, service and software provider to the energy industry. The company is focused on delivering solutions that have a direct impact on safety, cost reduction and operational efficiencies to its clients. Headquartered in Stavanger, it operates in Europe, Asia, North America and Australia. Issued by Granite PR on behalf of Add Energy. Issued by Granite PR on behalf of AEL. For further information contact Lesley Eaton (PR Consultant), Granite PR on (07595) 200662 or lesleyeaton@granitepr.co.uk.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Esports team Houston Outlaws hosts first in-person event since pandemic shutdown

The Houston Outlaws held their first in-person event of the 2021 season after the Covid-19 pandemic forced live events to cancel for more than a year. The Outlaws, the local esports franchise competing in the Overwatch League, hosted a watch party for their matchup against the Dallas Fuel at The Woodlands restaurant Herb & Beet July 9. More than 70 vaccinated guests were in attendance for the watch party, said Lori Burgess, COO of the Houston Outlaws and owner Beasley Esports. During the event, the Outlaws players competed against the Dallas Fuel from the team's headquarters in The Woodlands.
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Swiss chocolatier Läderach includes Houston in big U.S. expansion

The largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland is coming to a Houston mall, as part of its huge expansion plans throughout the nation. Swiss chocolatier Läderach — which has its U.S. headquarters in New York City — is moving into 15 shopping centers managed by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG). In Houston, it will open a store in the Houston Premium Outlets and The Galleria.

Comments / 0

Community Policy