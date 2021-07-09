Cancel
Movies

Andrea Arnold Subtly Hints at Negative ‘Big Little Lies’ Experience: ‘I Learned a Great Deal’

By Manori Ravindran
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andrea Arnold has refused to speak about her experience on season 2 of “Big Little Lies” — her last major credit before her Cannes-premiering documentary “Cow” — despite subtly hinting that all was not kosher in post production. Asked how long she was editing on “Cow,” Arnold said there was...

Andrea Arnold
#Big Little Lies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Halsey to Debut ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ IMAX Film Ahead of Album

Before her album is released on Aug. 27, Halsey will bring “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the film to theaters on Aug. 3. The 26-year-old artist, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation. Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad,” Halsey wrote the film.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Cow’: Andrea Arnold Delivers A Simple, But Empathic Look At The Lives & Suffering Of Bovines [Cannes Review]

The fact that cows in dairy farms usually tend to have miserable lives should be a surprise to no one in this day and age. This knowledge, however, does not take away any of the power of Andrea Arnold’s “Cow,” playing in the Cannes Premiere section of this year’s Festival de Cannes. Five years after premiering “American Honey” in Competition, the director is back on the Croisette with a seemingly simple film that, in fact, brings up interesting and difficult questions regarding the limits between anthropomorphism on-screen and animal rights — or the lack thereof.
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Hang Out with Cows in Andrea Arnold's Doc Film 'Cow'

There will be before Cow, and there will be after Cow. But in all seriousness… Andrea Arnold's documentary film Cow is the latest offering on the Vegan Cinema menu, premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in a brand new out-of-competition section called Cannes Première. The film features almost no talking, and no dialogue except for a few words spoken in the background by farm workers. There is some music, but that's a different surprise. Instead, the camera focuses on cows at a factory farm in the UK. Specifically one older bovine and two of her calves, which she gives birth to in the film. This isn't the first film to do this – Viktor Kosakovskiy's Gunda, which premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, also features nothing but footage of farm animals roaming around. But this time we get a much closer look at the brutality of factory farming, and the sickening process of breeding and raising animals solely to produce food for humans – and that's it.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Cannes 2021: Andrea Arnold says she made Cow to remind us of ‘the millions of non-human lives we use’

Andrea Arnold has explained how a childhood surrounded by nature helped inspire her new film, Cow, as it premieres at Cannes. In a piece for The Guardian, the Kent-born director recalled her “fantastically wild life” growing up on an estate and roaming around woods, motorways and “deserted old industrial spaces”. “Out of this grew a deep love of insects and birds and animals and plants,” she said. Arnold said moving to London changed her relationship with nature, but one of the animals she continued to see from car and train windows was cows: “I wondered about the reality of...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Zola’ Director Janicza Bravo to Helm FX Pilot ‘Kindred’

FX has tapped “Zola” director and co-writer Janicza Bravo to direct the pilot of “Kindred,” starring Mallori Johnson in the lead role. Based on the novel by Octavia E. Butler, “Kindred” follows Dana (Johnson), a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has moved to Los Angeles in pursuit of an independent future. She soon finds herself being pulled back and forth in time to an 1800s plantation to which her family is intimately linked. As an interracial romance weaves through her past and present, Dana struggles to confront the secrets she never knew ran through her blood.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Overcoming the Pressure to Deliver for Season 2

Just over a year ago, “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was a total unknown, who landed her big break by booking lead role on a new Netflix YA comedy series after answering a casting call via Twitter from show co-creator Mindy Kaling. When the comedy debuted in April 2020, Ramakrishnan practically became a star overnight. Netflix reported that 40 million households sampled the first season of the coming-of-age comedy within its first three months of streaming. The show follows Ramakrishnan’s Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian American girl battling battles all of the pitfalls (and pratfalls) of teenage life, including her...
Petsthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Andrea Arnold Examines Animal Personality in the Lo-Fi, Lyrical Cow

Andrea Arnold, director of stylized social-realist dramas like Red Road and Fish Tank, takes a drastic turn with an in-your-face documentary about a farmyard cow. Yet despite a lo-fi, handheld-camera cragginess, it still has something of the lyricism that marks so much of her work, going back to the Oscar-winning short Wasp.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Josh Gad Addresses LeFou’s Sexuality on Disney Plus’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series: ‘Expect the Unexpected’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Queer Disney fans raised a rainbow flag in 2017 when it was revealed that in the Bill Condon-directed live-action adaptation of the animated hit “Beauty and the Beast,” LeFou — played by Josh Gad — was gay. Now the big question is, will LeFou be gay in the upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” Disney Plus series? That project revolves around the friendship between LeFou and Gaston (Luke Evans). More specifically, because it’s a prequel, will a storyline include LeFou’s coming-out journey?
MoviesVariety

‘Memoria’ Review: The Amazon Jungle Offers a Fresh Playground for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Usual Obsessions

Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria” starts with a bang, which is not at all typical of the infamously understated Thai auteur, making his return to Cannes competition 11 years after winning the Palme d’Or for “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.” Nor is working with an internationally recognized movie star, which the director does this time around, enlisting Tilda Swinton as a kind of stand-in for himself in this oblique and sometimes taxing excursion into the jungles of Colombia.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Shailene Woodley Thinks ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Will Happen Eventually

HBO opened a can of worms when the network decided to take the limited series, “Big Little Lies,” and surprisingly announce a Season 2 would be made. Suddenly, it didn’t turn into a conversation about just one more season of the award-winning, critically-acclaimed series, but instead, the discussion is always about when is another season coming? With Season 2 in the books and a number of awards already given, the last couple of years have seen fans anxiously awaiting news of Season 3. While the stars seem to be wanting it to happen, HBO has yet to confirm “Big Little Lies” will return. But Shailene Woodley thinks it’s more of a question of when it will come back versus if it will.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Story of My Wife’ Review: Léa Seydoux Cannot Keep Pretty but Ponderous Period Piece Afloat

Though legendary for a callous disregard for the lives of the sailors who criss-cross her stormy surfaces, the sea turns out to be a far milder mistress than Léa Seydoux in Ildikó Enyedi’s handsome but heavy-bottomed “The Story of My Wife,” the Hungarian director’s first return to Cannes since winning the Camera d’Or for her charming 1989 debut, “My Twentieth Century.” Starring Imola Lang’s superb 1920s/’30s production design, Leá Seydoux’s bouncy, tousled bob and Seydoux herself — in roughly that order — the film probably contains enough visual flourish to fill a perfectly watchable, if hardly groundbreaking feature. Just not...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’

HBO has added five actors to star alongside Alicia Vikander in the upcoming series “Irma Vep,” Variety has learned. Adria Arjona (“6 Underground,” “True Detective”), Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia,” “Transparent”), Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show,” “Ramy”), Fala Chen (“The Undoing,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), and Devon Ross will all star alongside Vikander in the limited series. In the show, Mira (Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a...
TV & Videosimdb.com

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's New HBO Series Has Big Marriage Story Energy

There's no Adam Driver or Scarlett Johansson, but we couldn't help but think about Marriage Story while watching the trailer for HBO's latest limited series. Why? Well, in the first look for Scenes from a Marriage, which arrives on HBO in September, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain find themselves navigating the highs and lows of an intimate relationship. So, you can't blame us for immediately thinking of Noah Baumbach's 2019 film that was a fixture at all the big award shows. In reality, we're likely getting déjà vu as the upcoming series is actually a remake of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 miniseries of the same name. For those...
Movieswmagazine.com

In How It Ends, Zoe Lister-Jones Lets Her Inner Child Do the Talking

How It Ends, the pandemic-era movie by actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones coming to theaters on July 20, is rife with regret. In the film, Lister-Jones, playing the character Liza, and the embodiment of her teenage self, played by Cailee Spaeny, go on an Odyssey-like journey walking through Los Angeles on the day before the world ends. Along the way, the two encounter a host of characters—played by Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll, Ayo Edebiri and many more—discussing their plans for the evening ahead of their demise. But they also pay visits to Liza’s exes, former friends, and father and mother, where Liza expresses regret for the failures she’s committed in those relationships, and attempts to patch things up ahead of Earth imploding. It was a real expression of what Lister-Jones herself experienced during the pandemic, she explains over the phone from Los Angeles. “Quarantine brought to the surface a lot of time for reflection around regret,” Lister-Jones says. “What you would do if you had just one day or one week? That was ringing very true and clear for us emotionally, things that you wish you would have said or done or done differently. That’s not always easy to express, so the film gave us a means to do that.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

