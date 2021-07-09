Gonzalo Curiel’s flying, photos an asset to Oroville

OROVILLE — To many Oroville and Butte County residents Gonzalo Curiel is known as the eyes in the sky — one who supplies photos of Oroville from a bird’s eye view. Curiel’s name became more known in the community after his photos of the Oroville Dam spillway incident from his plane surfaced in 2018. Curiel, evacuated like many other Oroville residents, went to his plane to get a view of what was going on since roads and other access were closed.