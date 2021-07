Is there anything Zaila Avant-garde can't do? Last night, the Scripps National Spelling Bee Winner (and three-time Guinness World Record holder) took on Kimmel's "Bee Ball" game, in which she spelled a series of words while dribbling multiple basketballs. Guest host Phoebe Robinson started things off easy with the word 'machiavellian' and three basketballs, but the difficulty level quickly escalated, and before long, she was dribbling six (!) basketballs simultaneously while spelling 'amaryllis,' a word that I didn't even type correctly at first.