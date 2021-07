After only a year on the job, Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District Superintendent Mary Beth Banios is leaving. In a letter dated July 1, posted on the School Department website and making its way to Facebook, she writes, “I am writing to share my intent to retire from my position, effective Oct. 1. This decision was not an easy one; I deeply reflected upon the right course of action over the past months. After careful consideration, I decided to pursue other opportunities to afford me the time and ability to be more present and available to my family.