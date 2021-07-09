Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Gov. Evers gives Legislature a ‘second chance’ to fund schools

By Ruth Conniff
Posted by 
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DpLEO_0arwaRVD00

Gov. Tony Evers signed the state budget on Thursday at an elementary school in the Milwaukee suburb of Whitewater, emphasizing the importance of funding for schools and handing out pens to a group of schoolchildren who stood behind him.

“I am proud to be the ‘Education Governor,’ and I believe, as I have often said, that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state,” Ever said. “So, this budget begins and ends where it always does for me – with education.”

Evers signed the budget only after using his line-item veto to remove 50 provisions, and acknowledged that the Legislature had tied his hands, since a full veto would make Wisconsin ineligible for billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds. Just before the signing ceremony, news broke that some of those funds could be in jeopardy anyway since the budget passed by the Legislature might not fund low-income school districts at a high enough level to qualify for federal COVID relief.

Evers used one of his partial vetoes to retrieve $550 million the Republicans had put in the state’s rainy day fund, and asked the Legislature to work with him to allocate more of that money to schools, small businesses, and pandemic recovery.

“We will now start this fiscal year with a $2.39 billion dollar general fund surplus — the largest opening balance in Wisconsin history,” Evers pointed out in a statement after signing the budget. He and some Democrats hold out hope that there could be a bipartisan agreement on additional spending for schools when the Legislature reconvenes next week. But public school advocates are wary, and one group of local school officials announced they would file a lawsuit over the state’s inadequate funding for education in the budget, which they say violates the state constitution.

Evers praised Republicans in the Legislature for finally adopting a longstanding recommendation of the Republican-led bipartisan blue ribbon commission on school funding, saying, “I am proud that after providing several opportunities to meet this obligation during my time as governor, Republicans in the Legislature have decided to join me in restoring two-thirds funding for our schools, and we will finally be hitting that mark in the next biennium for the first time in two decades.”

But the two-thirds funding claim is “a meaningless gesture,” says public schools advocate Heather DuBois Bourenane of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, since the Legislature did not lift revenue caps on school districts that limit what they can spend. The revenue caps prevent schools from getting access to additional state funds earmarked for education. Instead, those funds will finance a local property tax cut .

“While it’s good the state has met that [two-thirds funding] benchmark, and in the future schools could theoretically spend that money, it’s not happening now,” DuBois Bourenane says.

Public school advocates praised Evers’ veto of the transfer of $550 million to the state’s rainy day fund, where it can be used for any purpose. “I object to making these funds unavailable for supporting the needs of Wisconsinites that the Legislature failed to address,” Ever wrote in his statement explaining the partial vetoes.

“I request the Legislature work with me to instead invest these funds to address the immediate needs of Wisconsinites,” he added.

Evers also announced, while signing the budget, that he is allocating an additional $100 million to schools from a separate pot of federal money over which he has discretion.

“The future of our kids is paramount, and this investment will provide critically important resources in light of Republicans’ education cuts,” Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) said in a statement praising Evers for directing the federal funds to schools, and for his vetoes.

“At the same time, we know that much more school funding is needed to avoid cuts and layoffs in the next two years,” Hintz added. “Through today’s partial vetoes, Gov. Evers has put the legislature in a position to restore more of the school funding that Republicans cut from his original budget. I call on legislative Republicans to act immediately to fund our schools and invest in our kids’ future.”

Among Evers’ other vetoes was $750,000 for Lakeland STAR Academy, a charter school in Minocqua. “I object to providing state grants to specific schools when the Legislature has provided limited new spending to Wisconsin’s public school system as a whole,” Evers said in his veto statement. “Every kid in Wisconsin should be able to get a great education in a public school regardless of what district they live in, and state funding decisions should not pick winners and losers among our kids.”

Legislature’s ‘second chance’

With the $550 million back in play because of Evers’ partial veto, Sen. Jon Erpenbach (D-West Bend) says he is optimistic that Republicans will respond to pressure from parents and school officials in their districts to increase education funding.

“Not many people get a second chance to do the right thing. And, you know, hopefully they’ll do the right thing,” Erpenbach says.

Republicans could be motivated to put more money into education, not just because of pressure from local school districts, Erpenbach says, but also because of a Legislative Fiscal Bureau analysis showing that the budget Evers signed just barely conforms to federal “maintenance of effort” requirements that specify how much the state has to spend on its schools in order to qualify for billions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds. If spending increases in other areas, the portion of the budget allocated to school spending will also have to go up in order to meet the federal standard. Otherwise, the state could lose $2.3 billion in federal funding.

“That’s why I feel a little bit better that if any of that money is going to be spent it’ll be spent on K-12 funding,” Erpenbach says.

Chris Theil, legislative policy analyst for the Milwaukee Public Schools points out that the total available balance in the state’s general funds is more than $1 billion , since there was already about $450 million left over before Evers transferred the additional $550 million from the state’s rainy day fund. The rainy day fund itself still contains another $1.5 billion. In other words, state coffers are full.

“It’s just a question of why can’t we support kids in this moment of opportunity,” says Thiel. “It’s not a partisan issue. There is bipartisan agreement, at least on paper, that we need to increase support for students with disabilities and at least the per pupil amount. Whatever is preventing us from being able to get there, we need to overcome it.”

At least one Republican legislator, Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), has publicly supported using the money her colleagues had transferred to the rainy day fund for special education reimbursements and per-pupil funding.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER Subscribe now.

“These critical investments in the classroom will help offset the loss of revenue from COVID-19 expenses and address the learning loss that took place last year,” Darling said in a statement on June 8. “This investment will ensure we receive the full amount of funding available from the federal government while also giving schools the ability to plan for the future.”

New wrinkle on federal funds

New guidance from the U.S. Department of Education has added yet another “wrinkle in the debate over education funding” WisPolitics reported on Thursday morning.

Citing the new guidance from the Biden administration, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has said it is unclear if the budget achieves a benchmark that requires states to maintain aid to high-poverty districts, once again putting federal funds in doubt, WisPolitics reported.

DPI is still working through calculations to determine whether the state meets a requirement of the American Rescue Plan Act designed to make sure schools in high-poverty districts don’t see a decrease in state funding below what they received in 2018-19.

Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) responded angrily to the news from DPI. In a joint statement reported by Wispolitics, the Republican legislators said the Evers administration had not submitted a final plan for allocating federal funds to districts “in hopes that the Biden administration will help him move the goalposts once again.”

(Born and Marklein earlier expressed confidence that the federal government would not force Wisconsin to conform to federal rules on school funding. But Republicans made changes to that budget after it passed the Joint Finance Committee to meet the requirements after the feds warned that billions in COVID aid were at risk.)

“It’s sad that Governor Evers is playing politics with this K-12 funding plan,” Born and Marklein said in their statement.

In the Republican press conference celebrating the signing of the “historic budget and tax cut” on Thursday, Born did not mention schools at all. Reeling off the accomplishments in the Republican budget, Born emphasized investments in health care and local roads along with the large tax cuts. Born called it “laughable and hypocritical” that Evers took credit for the Republicans’ “historic tax cut,” and criticized Evers’ partial vetoes, saying, “he still couldn’t resist keeping more money for government.”

Still, “at the end of the day we’re pleased the governor was forced to sign a reasonable, responsible and realistic budget,” Born said.

While Evers held out hope for a bipartisan compromise, Republicans sounded combative: “Governor Tony Evers deserves NO credit for signing our budget,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said in a statement. “This was not a bipartisan process of colleagues sharing ideas. He got boxed into a corner and rather than fight for his unpopular budget and risk a political knockout, he and his team threw in the towel and signed our responsible budget.”

“He is not a fighter,” LeMahieu added. “He is not a leader. He did not sign our conservative budget out of bipartisan motives. He is merely sensible enough to recognize a better budget when he sees one.”

Erpenbach, from the other side of the aisle, called it “hypocritical” that Republicans bragged about transferring money to the rainy day fund when state coffers are full, instead of spending it or giving it back to taxpayers. The only reason to sit on all that money, he says, is so they can take control of it later. “They’re bragging about a $2 billion savings account for the next governor, who they don’t want to be Tony Evers,” he says. “Part of the reason why I think they took as much as they can and tried to set it aside is they’re counting on a Republican governor to come in and spend that money.”

Lawsuit over school funding

Meanwhile, the fight over funding for schools continues outside the Capitol. The Wisconsin Association for Equity in Funding (WAEF), a group of urban, suburban and rural school districts that seeks equity in the state’s system of school financing, announced on Thursday that it is planning to file a lawsuit over the state budget.

“To put so few new state dollars into addressing these school funding challenges, at a time when state coffers overflow, is more than disappointing, it calls for a strong response,” John Gaier, superintendent of the Neillsville School District and president of the AEF steering committee said in a statement.

Citing a landmark Wisconsin Supreme Court case that held that “Wisconsin students have a fundamental right to an equal opportunity to a sound basic education that will equip students for their roles as citizens and enable them to succeed economically and personally,” the group said in its statement, “That standard is clearly not being met.”

“Now, in a watershed moment, with billions of dollars available, legislative leaders have turned their backs on the Supreme Court directive, the Blue Ribbon Commission, and their own agreements to improve the inequitable system of school finance in Wisconsin,” the group added. “With Governor Evers’ signature on the budget bill, AEF is alerting the public that the legislature can no longer kick the can down the road — it’s time to demand action through the courts, since legislative options are clearly not going to happen.”

DuBois Bourenane of Wisconsin Public Education Network calls the budget Evers signed a “terrible budget for kids.”

“It will make existing gaps wider and it provides illusory aid that’s funding in name only, that won’t get into classrooms in the state. So it’s nothing to brag about,” she says.

When the Legislature convenes next week, “there’s a lot that they could do,” she adds.

“There’s a way, but is there a will?” DuBois Bourenane says. “We’ve seen Wisconsin lawmakers make the wrong choice time and time again.

The post Gov. Evers gives Legislature a ‘second chance’ to fund schools appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 2

Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

192
Followers
300
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee, WI
Education
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Minocqua, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Erpenbach
Person
Gordon Hintz
Person
Devin Lemahieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#K 12 School#Charter Schools#School Districts#Covid#Republicans#Democrats#Wisconsinites#Lakeland Star Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin courts flooded with jury trials after pandemic year, slowing resolutions for defendants

As Wisconsin’s circuit courts return to normal operations, attorneys from across the state are worried about a massive backlog of cases and jury trials that have built up over the last year and a half while courts were mostly virtual due to the pandemic.  The backlog threatens to further slow the whole system down, making […] The post Wisconsin courts flooded with jury trials after pandemic year, slowing resolutions for defendants appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
AdvocacyPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Still fighting for $15 Twelve years after the last minimum-wage increase, some workers and business owners say it’s time for a change

Years ago when he was working for the discount retailer Kmart, Gary Lemke saw the cost of low wages: high employee turnover. Lemke estimates as many as half the workers would leave in a year.  That meant more than just having to hire and train new people. He is convinced it harmed the bottom line. […] The post Still fighting for $15 <h3 class='secondary-title'>Twelve years after the last minimum-wage increase, some workers and business owners say it’s time for a change</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Experts warn against ‘sham audits’ movement The Badger State has so many 'election audits,' it's difficult to count them

Experts for three different organizations came together this week to discuss the latest in the undermining democracy trend: illegitimate election recounts. They warned that conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright lies can spread through more than just social media, undermining legitimate elections. Those spreading the disinformation also prey upon people who may not be familiar with […] The post Experts warn against ‘sham audits’ movement <h3 class='secondary-title'>The Badger State has so many 'election audits,' it's difficult to count them </h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Waste not? Some states are sending less food to landfills

Prominent Northeastern grocery store chain Hannaford Supermarkets made headlines recently by declaring that for an entire year it had not sent any spoiled or outdated food to landfills, where the organic decomposition process produces methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases. Instead, Hannaford, which operates in New England and New York, is contracting with […] The post Waste not? <h3 class='secondary-title'>Some states are sending less food to landfills</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. House moves to expand PFAS regulation, state bill moves backward Wisconsin Assembly approves grants for cleanup that also protect PFAS polluters

WASHINGTON—Members of Congress and Biden administration officials at a conference on Wednesday outlined how they’re attempting to regulate toxic chemicals found in drinking water—including an upcoming vote in the U.S. House. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, a former top environmental official in North Carolina, said the agency is currently in the process of regulating two of […] The post U.S. House moves to expand PFAS regulation, state bill moves backward <h3 class='secondary-title'>Wisconsin Assembly approves grants for cleanup that also protect PFAS polluters</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POTUSPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Overcoming authoritarianism Our democracy is in real trouble

Our democracy is in real trouble. And I’m not even talking about some of the usual things I discuss, like big and dark money in our politics, or like gerrymandering or like economic inequality. Teddy Roosevelt said 100 years ago, “We cannot have real political democracy unless we have something approaching economic democracy.” But we’re […] The post Overcoming authoritarianism <h3 class='secondary-title'>Our democracy is in real trouble</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

A big win for clean water in Wisconsin

Last week, the people of Wisconsin achieved an important victory in the fight for clean water and a healthy environment. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that current law gives the state authority to enforce water quality standards through the use of permit conditions for large agricultural operations known as concentrated animal feeding operations or “CAFOs.”  […] The post A big win for clean water in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

‘The Big lie is just that, a big lie’: In Philly, Biden calls for concerted effort to fight assaults on voting rights

PHILADELPHIA — Returning to the state that handed him the White House, President Joe Biden made a passionate plea Tuesday for Americans to rise up and protect their voting rights from a series of restrictive measures pushed by Republicans in Washington and in state capitols nationwide.    “It’s up to all of us to protect that […] The post ‘The Big lie is just that, a big lie’: In Philly, Biden calls for concerted effort to fight assaults on voting rights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee reaches a tentative deal to keep Chief Morales from coming back

Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has reportedly reached a $626,000 deal with the city and will not be re-assuming his old job. Details must be approved by Milwaukee’s city council, but it for now the chief won’t be coming back to work this week. Some elected officials and activists in Milwaukee were appalled when […] The post Milwaukee reaches a tentative deal to keep Chief Morales from coming back appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster

WASHINGTON—The Poor People’s Campaign announced on Monday the beginning of a weeks-long push calling on Congress to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation. The anti-poverty campaign, “A Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action,” will run each Monday until Aug. 2. Advocates are urging Congress to enact the sweeping “For the People Act,” […] The post Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POTUSPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work Nearly 90% of families will benefit from boost that starts hitting their bank accounts today

WASHINGTON — The most ambitious part of the pandemic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year is about to hit the bank accounts of millions of U.S. parents. Starting Thursday and ending in December, the vast majority of U.S. households with children will begin receiving monthly payments as a result of changes in […] The post How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work <h3 class='secondary-title'>Nearly 90% of families will benefit from boost that starts hitting their bank accounts today</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Income TaxPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Evers embraces income tax cut, delays its impact on paychecks Governor's partial vetoes pull back power from Legislature’s dictates

By using the diminished but still extensive partial veto power that Wisconsin governors wield, Gov. Tony Evers managed to tinker with the margins of the new 2021-2023 state budget — temporarily capturing a $700 million windfall, but also clawing back for the executive branch powers that Republican lawmakers had tried to assume for the Legislature. […] The post Evers embraces income tax cut, delays its impact on paychecks <h3 class='secondary-title'>Governor's partial vetoes pull back power from Legislature’s dictates</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POTUSPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Climate action is a matter of faith We must look out for one another and to leave a habitable world for future generations

Low-wealth communities and communities of color are most vulnerable to pollution and the impacts of climate change, suffering from skewed rates of asthma and respiratory ailments as a result. To make matters even worse, these communities were hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of illness, death, and economic fallout. In March, President […] The post Climate action is a matter of faith <h3 class='secondary-title'>We must look out for one another and to leave a habitable world for future generations</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin’s high court shouldn’t let Vos and LeMahieu cut in line

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is once again on the receiving end of an extraordinary request from the leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature. This time, the plea is for the high court to circumvent the normal judicial process and dive headlong into a redistricting-related legal challenge. But the case isn’t about new maps: with the Census […] The post Wisconsin’s high court shouldn’t let Vos and LeMahieu cut in line appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON —The Native American children travelled on trains, thousands of miles from their homes, to Pennsylvania’s Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Many had been forcibly taken from their parents and communities.  Once there, they had to hand over their belongings, put on uniforms, cut off their braids, adopt new […] The post A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Wolf study raises questions about what’s going on in Wisconsin’s woods UW researcher says DNR has been uncooperative, oppositional

After contributing to an independent study to assess how many wolves were killed during the February wolf hunt, Professor Adrian Treves expected some criticism. “There’s just more controversy surrounding wolves, their protected status, and the conflict that some people experience with them that makes management very difficult and controversial,” Treves, a professor of environmental studies […] The post Wolf study raises questions about what’s going on in Wisconsin’s woods <h3 class='secondary-title'>UW researcher says DNR has been uncooperative, oppositional </h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
AgriculturePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

WILL launches national effort to protect white people from discrimination and restrict speech in schools

Rick Esenberg and Dan Lennington, general counsel and deputy counsel at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), said in a virtual webinar Wednesday that because they both witnessed incidents of racism as young children, they’re uniquely qualified to say that discrimination is no longer a problem in America.  The conservative legal outfit, while […] The post WILL launches national effort to protect white people from discrimination and restrict speech in schools appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

The DeShawnda Bailey case exemplifies the dysfunction of Milwaukee institutions

Milwaukee Public Schools teacher DeShawnda Bailey was violently abused by Milwaukee police at her place of employment, exposing institutional discrimination, political dysfunction and complacency in the city of Milwaukee against African American citizens.   There are several institutions that failed Bailey and continue to fail many others.    Bailey’s case went from a public employee trying to […] The post The DeShawnda Bailey case exemplifies the dysfunction of Milwaukee institutions appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POTUSPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

What’s behind the outrage about critical race theory

The following headline appeared in the satirical publication The Onion in 2011: “Judge Rules White Girl Will Be Tried as Black Adult.”  Here’s a sure bet: Even those who denounce critical race theory get the joke. They know they wouldn’t want to be tried for any crime as a Black man.  At a very basic, […] The post What’s behind the outrage about critical race theory  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee unarmed responder task force draws questions Milwaukee is considering having unarmed first responders and social workers respond to certain calls instead of police

Milwaukee is exploring ways to send unarmed responders to certain calls rather than police. It’s an experiment that’s been on the minds of local elected officials and community organizers for some time — especially since protests of police violence started in 2020. Such responders would be particularly trained to respond to mental health crises. Ald. […] The post Milwaukee unarmed responder task force draws questions <h3 class='secondary-title'>Milwaukee is considering having unarmed first responders and social workers respond to certain calls instead of police</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

Comments / 2

Community Policy