$200 online cash rewards if you spend $1,000 in first 90 days. J. D. Power 2020 customer satisfaction rating: 812 (20% of issuers in this category ranked higher) The newest cash back credit card from Bank of America is a bit of a mixed bag. On the one hand, the card’s flat 1.5% cash back rate – once considered the best you could hope for with a flat-rate card – fall shorts when you consider the growing number of cards that offer up to 2% back on all purchases.