Wausau, WI

A return to summer festivals on ‘Route 51’

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 10 days ago
WAUSAU – Wisconsin is host to dozens of festivals throughout the summer months as residents celebrate their heritage, favorite foods and music. With COVID-19 vaccination rates edging up and cases declining, Wisconsinites are eager to celebrate together once again. But where to start? At 10 a.m. today, July 9, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Wisconsin Department of Tourism Acting Secretary Anne Sayers to the show for tips on the best picks for summer festival fun.

From parades to fairs, there’s something for everyone this summer in Wisconsin, all within easy driving distance for a quick weekend road trip. Some festivals are old favorites, but there are plenty of unique events in Wisconsin that will undoubtedly be new to many.

Listeners are encouraged to call in during the program to share their favorite picks or email their favorites to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” airs Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

