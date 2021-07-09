Black Widow
You knew it would come to this. After a decade of patiently enduring her female fate—waiting around to be granted her own standalone movie while one male Avenger after another got his (Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Iron Man, Iron Man, even Ant-Man, for God's sake)—Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff finally gets the call. But it's too late—in the Avengers timeline, Natasha is dead. And it wasn't much of a death, either: In the 2019 Avengers: Endgame she fell from a cliff and got one farewell shot as a corpse before the story moved right along.reason.com
Comments / 0