Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Black Widow

By Kurt Loder
Posted by 
Reason.com
Reason.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You knew it would come to this. After a decade of patiently enduring her female fate—waiting around to be granted her own standalone movie while one male Avenger after another got his (Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Iron Man, Iron Man, even Ant-Man, for God's sake)—Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff finally gets the call. But it's too late—in the Avengers timeline, Natasha is dead. And it wasn't much of a death, either: In the 2019 Avengers: Endgame she fell from a cliff and got one farewell shot as a corpse before the story moved right along.

reason.com

Comments / 0

Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
949K+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ray Winstone
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Widows#Avengers#Marvel Disney#S H I E L D#Kgb#Soviet#Red Guardian#Australian#Russian#Alpine Blofeld#Cgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Norway
Country
Hungary
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Director Explains Why Natasha Didn’t Get An Avengers: Endgame Funeral

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first feature film in two years is dominating the cultural conversation, as you’d expect when the most successful franchise in history returns to the big screen after a two-year absence. Black Widow is an interesting mix of prequel, origin story, and expansion of the mythology all at once, paying off several major plot points and character beats in regards to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow Star Rachel Weisz Reveals Top-Secret Intel on Marvel Co-Stars in New Promo

Now that Black Widow is nearly upon us, Rachel Weisz is spilling all the tea on her Widow co-stars. In a new promotional spot for Marvel's social channels, Weisz answers a series of questions about her colleagues on the set of the spy thriller. After saying Scarlett Johansson researched her character the most out of anyone on the cast, Weisz said she'd be the one to break character most while filming.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow Timeline: When is Black Widow Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

WARNING: This article contains full spoilers for Black Widow. Black Widow is Scarlett Johansson’s first solo film as Natasha Romanoff. Despite being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its arrival in Iron Man 2 in 2008, the character has remained in the back seat for subsequent films. Black Widow continues her story in between some movies, thickening the MCU timeline in the process.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tony Stark Was in an Early Black Widow Draft, Here's Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Cameo

After a long wait, Marvel's long overdue Black Widow is finally out in theaters and streaming on Disney+. But some fans were left disappointed when Tony Stark didn't show up in the film. Stemming from unconfirmed reports, the Tony Stark cameo rumor had been circulating on the web since 2019. There had been a lot of talk about the rumor lately, but ultimately, it turned out to be false and Black Widow features only one Avenger. Although, Tony Stark is mentioned in passing. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed that an early version of the script did include a Tony Stark appearance. Here is what Pearson said.
Moviescodelist.biz

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson is living action cinema

Msometimes you know everything beforehand. If you buy a ticket for the latest James Bond movie, you’re hoping for two hours of crazy car chases, well-choreographed fight scenes, exotic locations and beautiful women in tight clothes. Movies that deal with superheroes, on the other hand, are often surprises, because Marvel likes to have the cinematic adaptations of its comics told in different film genres. So “Spiderman” became a coming-of-age story, “Ant-Man” is about a thief coup, and the life of the former Russian contract killer Black Widow now surprises with crazy car chases, well-choreographed fight scenes, exotic locations and beautiful women in tight clothes – a real spy thriller.
MoviesGamespot

Did Marvel's Black Widow Introduce The First MCU Mutant?

When Marvel's Black Widow hit theaters and Disney+ last week, it snuck in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first mutant in the form of Ursa Major, member of Russian mutant team the Winter Guard--at least if actor Olivier Richters' Instagram post is accurate (via Uproxx). After Natasha Romanoff's peaceful, if false,...
Moviesprosperpressnews.com

AT THE MOVIES: Thanks to Florence Pugh and vulnerability, Black Widow packs an enjoyable punch

After a brief detour into 1995, Black Widow picks up right after the events of Captain America: Civil War, with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the run from the U.S. government. With her Avengers found family disbanded, she just needs a place to lie low. That plan gets derailed once it turns out Dreykov (Ray Winston), the man who trained Romanoff to be an assassin in The Red Room, is alive. Not only that, but he has sent out master assassin Taskmaster to hunt down a collection of vials that would prove fatal to Dreykov's operation. To stop him, Romanoff will have to unite with her former adopted sister, Yelena (Florence Pugh), as well as other figures from her old life like Alexei (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz).
Moviesimdb.com

Black Widow: Bringing Dreykov, Taskmaster, Yelena, and More to Life

This article contains Black Widow spoilers. Eric Pearson knows a thing or two about the Marvel Universe. A self-professed comic book nerd, the screenwriter penned the Son of Odin’s third feature film, Thor: Ragnarok. His most recent gig? Another high profile MCU project, Black Widow. The spy-action thriller takes a...
MoviesGizmodo

Black Widow Is a Good Film, but It Has Flaws That Need Addressing

To get an in depth analysis of the film as a whole, read Germain Lussier’s review for Black Widow. Now on with it. Black Widow is at it’s best when it feels smaller. Before the Red Guardian (played by David Harbour) prison break, Black Widow feels like a spy thriller comparable to The Bourne Identity or Atomic Blonde. The fight scenes are brutal and violent. After not seeing each other for decades, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) viciously fight. The hard-hitting choreography here is some of the best I’ve seen in the MCU and some of the best I’ve seen between two women.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Enjoy This Amusing Pitch Meeting for Marvel's BLACK WIDOW

We’ve got a new episode of the comic “Pitch Meeting” web-series to share with you today, and this one takes us inside the funny pitch meeting for Marvel’s Black Widow. While I loved the film, there’s still plenty of stuff to poke fun at, and this pitch meeting does exactly that:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Black Widow Dropped Tony Stark Cameo To Show Natasha Didn’t Need Any Help From The Boys

Avengers: Endgame‘s A-Force moment was a very notable example of how not to treat women in superhero movies. While plenty of fans loved seeing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of female heroes sharing the same frame, it felt unnecessarily forced in, not to mention hugely coincidental that they all ended up being in the exact same place at the exact same time.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Black Widow was originally supposed to have a cameo from Robert Downey Jr. contain

Given the events of the past year, it feels like an eternity since Marvel Studios’ Black Widow launched his first promotional campaign, but if you were paying attention in 2019, you may remember a report circulating suggesting that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. would make a cameo appearance in the film, possibly via unused Captain America: Civil War imagery.
MoviesEscapist Magazine

Black Widow Should Have Taken Itself More Seriously

Black Widow could do with taking itself and its characters a little more seriously. Humor has become a recognizable part of the Marvel Studios formula. Jokes and one-liners are part of the company’s house style. Comedian Seth Rogen has mused that films like Ant-Man and Thor: Ragnarok have changed the rules for studio comedies, pointing out, “There are $200 million comedies out there, and so that’s something, as a comedic filmmaker, to be aware of. That is the benchmark that people expect!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy