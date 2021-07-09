Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Earth Science

Previous Intra-oceanic Subduction Found Beneath South America?

Eos
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh velocity slabs deeper than 1,000 kilometers have been imaged beneath the Amazon by various tomographic studies and have been interpreted as a continuation of the present Nazca slab. Mohammadzaheri et al. [2021] propose a new interpretation of these slab pieces deeper than about 900 kilometers. Geodynamic and plate reconstruction analyses of a new global P-wave tomography model (DETOX-P1, based on both travel time data and multi-frequency waveform picks) suggest that these 900-1800 kilometer deep high-velocity anomalies are actually remnants of a west-dipping intra-oceanic subduction zone during late Jurassic and Early Cretaceous times when South America’s paleo-position was near Africa, before the start of the present, east-dipping Andean subduction around 85 million years ago. This gives support to the hypothesis that slabs in the lower mantle sink vertically with implications on models of plate motion reconstructions.

eos.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Intra#Subduction#P Wave#Solid Earth#Andean#Jgr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earth Science
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
Related
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Scienceinews.co.uk

A new species of ancient human has been discovered – known as Dragon Man

A new species of ancient human discovered in China may replace Neanderthals as our closest relative and potentially reshape the understanding of human evolution, according to a new study. Dubbed Homo longi or “Dragon Man”, the species was identified from a 146,000-year-old skull fossil of a 50-year-old man, known as...
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
WildlifePhys.org

Unusual prey: Spiders eating snakes

There are spiders that eat snakes. Observations of snake-eating spiders have been reported around the world. Two researchers from Basel and the US consolidated and analyzed over 300 reports of this unusual predation strategy. Spiders are primarily insectivores, but they occasionally expand their menu by catching and eating small snakes....
Sciencekiss951.com

Earth Has A New Ocean Bringing The Total To 5

Forget what you learned in school, it’s not just Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic, and Indian Oceans anymore. That’s right congratulations are in order. Earth has “given birth to a healthy, happy fifth ocean. The National Geographic Society has announced that Earth has a fifth body of water. I feel like everything I was forced to memorize in school is just falling apart. First Pluto, now oceans, if we get a new continent I’m out. The new ocean is called “The Southern Ocean”. The Southern Ocean stretches the circumference of Antarctica to the 60-degrees South latitudinal line.
Earth ScienceIGN

There Is Now a Fifth Ocean on Earth

The National Geographic Society has named the Southern Ocean, which is the water surrounding Antarctica, the world's fifth ocean. The Southern Ocean joins the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic oceans as an offiicial world ocean on June 8, which was Worlds Ocean Day, as reported by National Geographic. This doesn't...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

In Yemen, a mysterious 100-metre deep 'well of hell' has geologists intrigued

'The well of hell' is what the Yemenis call the well of Barhout located in the Al-Mahra desert, near the border with Oman. It is mysterious, firstly because it is a natural wonder whose origin is neither known nor understood, which of course gives rise to many interpretations. But also because of its titanic size: 30 metres wide, its depth (still unexplored by man) is estimated at between 100 and 250 metres. So, is it a natural wonder or a conduit straight to hell?
Aerospace & Defensesoyacincau.com

China releases eerie audio of the first sounds of Mars captured by Zhurong Rover

In May, China successfully landed on our planetary neighbour Mars, as part of its expedition to learn more about the Red Planet, through its Tianwen-1 spacecraft. Tianwen-1 first left Earth in July of last year, kicking off a 7-month odyssey. The spacecraft landed in Utopia Planitia (a region where Nasa’s 1976 Viking 2 landed as well), before deploying its Zhurong rover.
AstronomyScience Now

Giant tsunami from dino-killing asteroid impact revealed in fossilized ‘megaripples’

When a giant space rock struck the waters near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula 66 million years ago, it sent up a blanket of dust that blotted out the Sun for years, sending temperatures plummeting and killing off the dinosaurs. The impact also generated a tsunami in the Gulf of Mexico that some modelers believe sent an initial tidal wave up to 1500 meters (or nearly 1 mile) high crashing into North America, one that was followed by smaller pulses. Now, for the first time, scientists have discovered fossilized megaripples from this tsunami buried in sediments in what is now central Louisiana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy