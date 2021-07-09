Previous Intra-oceanic Subduction Found Beneath South America?
High velocity slabs deeper than 1,000 kilometers have been imaged beneath the Amazon by various tomographic studies and have been interpreted as a continuation of the present Nazca slab. Mohammadzaheri et al. [2021] propose a new interpretation of these slab pieces deeper than about 900 kilometers. Geodynamic and plate reconstruction analyses of a new global P-wave tomography model (DETOX-P1, based on both travel time data and multi-frequency waveform picks) suggest that these 900-1800 kilometer deep high-velocity anomalies are actually remnants of a west-dipping intra-oceanic subduction zone during late Jurassic and Early Cretaceous times when South America’s paleo-position was near Africa, before the start of the present, east-dipping Andean subduction around 85 million years ago. This gives support to the hypothesis that slabs in the lower mantle sink vertically with implications on models of plate motion reconstructions.eos.org
