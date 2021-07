Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate Rules Committee, took her show on the road on Monday. She held a hearing in Atlanta, one of several red-hot centers of the current attempts by the Republican Party to turn the United States of America into a one-party state where that party is full to its gunwales with crazy people. This was the first field hearing by that Senate committee in two decades, which is an indication of what a dire emergency Klobuchar considers the assault on the franchise to be. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: