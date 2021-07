Four years after its debut, the 3DS surprise hit Monster Hunter Stories has finally made a comeback with its sequel for the Nintendo Switch and PC. While it may carry over quite a bit of the same gameplay elements, the latest spinoff in the Monster Hunter franchise is a mildly more complex entry than its predecessor. As it expands on combat, hunting, and everything there is to do with fighting alongside the player’s collection of monsties, it offers a meaty chunk of information for newcomers to pick up on. Before you can hop on your Velocidrome and go headfirst into battle, these are some essential tips every rider should take into the fray before starting Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.