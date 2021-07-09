DeFi BTC Mining Project Looks to Flip Script on Exclusive Mining Industry

As mining difficulty increases in proportion to how many miners there are on the network, mining has become an increasingly exclusive club. The cryptocurrency industry is impossible to define. As soon as you think you can pin it down, it will surprise you. Perhaps more than any other major industry today, cryptocurrency is an industry of non-stop change. Nothing is ever settled, there is nothing written in stone. Platforms and projects that were on top of the world yesterday find themselves at the bottom of the totem pole today, and every day it seems like there is a new project shaking up the established way of doing things.