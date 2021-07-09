Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

CD Specialty Contractors Expands Footprint to Southwest

Posted by 
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 11 days ago

Leading industrial insulation and scaffolding company hires Juan Martinez to help oversee CD Specialty Contractors overall operation. CD Specialty Contractors, a Denver-based commercial and industrial insulation and scaffolding company, recently expanded its operations to the Southwest by opening an office in Phoenix and hiring Juan Martinez as COO to take the lead on the enterprise. Martinez comes to the role with more than 20 years of construction project management experience. He will oversee all of CD Specialty’s endeavors in the Southwest, Colorado and overall, which include multiple complex projects ranging from new construction, major demolition to environmental cleanup. "I look forward to leading CD Specialty Contractor’s. We intend to provide all of our clients the same exceptional quality of work and commitment to safety that the company’s reputation is built on,” said Martinez. The company decided to expand its national footprint after observing increased demand for their services within the commercial, industrial, power, oil, gas and semiconductor industries. CD Specialty Contractors has already secured contracts with companies such as Mortenson, JE Dunn, AEPCO and Arizona Solar One. “Based on our track record for recruiting and retaining qualified manpower and the boom in commercial and industrial construction in the Southwest, it was a natural move for our company to expand operations and open an office in Arizona,” commented Israel Sanchez, vice president of operations for CD Specialty Contractors. About CD Specialty Contractors CD Specialty Contractors is one of the leading industrial insulation and scaffolding contractors in the nation, providing mechanical insulation, scaffolding, and other services spanning numerous industries. Industrial projects include refineries, petrochemical, pipelines and terminal, power plants, mines, and renewable energy installations. Commercial projects encompass hospitality, food processing, government, institutional, commercial, health care, manufacturing, and transportation. The company is known for its commitment to safety and service and has offices in Commerce City, Colorado, Castle Rock, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Industry
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Construction Project#Pipelines#Specialty Contractor#Arizona Solar One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Construction
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Industry
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy