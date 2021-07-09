Kalona City Council Approves Hire of New Utility Billing Clerk
The Kalona City Council held their regular meeting Wednesday. The council approved the hire of a new utility billing clerk. Rachel Gilliam has served in this position for the past two years and will be stepping down as she moves to the east coast with her family. After meeting with the finance committee, Amy Richenberger was approved by the council to become the new utility billing clerk for the City of Kalona. Richenberger will officially begin on July 12th.www.kciiradio.com
