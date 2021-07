With just three games of Euro 2020 left to play, there are many experienced referees that UEFA can choose from to officiate in both the semi-finals and also the final. It’s a sensational roll call of Europe’s top exponents, including Felix Brych, as Germany are out, Bjorn Kuipers because Holland are out, Cuneyt Cakir as Turkey are out and you’ve got Danny Makkelie because Holland are out.