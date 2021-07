Forget your fancy Switch OLED, because it's time for a brand new game on Nintendo's other new and exciting games console, the NES. Erik Rosenlund, an animator who's taking the first step into the world of game development, has just released Slow Mole, a new game designed for the NES that can be downloaded online for free. Rosenlund says the game's punishing difficulty means that "it's not for everyone," but the title clearly hopes to embrace that 'one more go' retro feel to provide an authentic, NES-style experience.