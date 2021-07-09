Rockies have glaring needs at starting pitcher, shortstop entering 2021 MLB Draft in Denver

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAs the Rockies head into Sunday’s 2021 MLB Draft, Colorado has two glaring positional needs: starting pitcher and shortstop. That’s where the Rockies’ farm system — widely ranked near the bottom of baseball — has a dearth of top-end prospects. And that’s why a player from one of those two positions makes the most sense when the Rockies pick at No. 8 overall Sunday at the Bellco Theatre in Denver.

MLBKKTV

Rockies pitcher German Marquez named to MLB All-Star Game

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies have just one player representing the home team in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game: starting pitcher German Marquez. Marquez found out about his selection minutes after exiting Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The fans at Coors Field were told shortly after, giving Marquez a loud cheer between innings as he tipped his cap to the patrons.

