Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Anna Marie Tendler Reportedly Moves Out Of Shared Los Angeles Home With John Mulaney

By Aisling O'Connor
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 10 days ago

While John Mulaney and Olivia Munn seem stronger than ever, estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler, is reportedly moving out of their Los Angeles home.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, Munn was photographed leaving the very pad Tendler and a friend are said to have been packing Tendler's stuff in, Page Six reported.

Jaws dropped on May 10 when it emerged that Mulaney had filed for divorce from Tendler, not too long after he checked out of rehab. Shortly afterwards, the comedian was linked with Munn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c923X_0arwWJbx00
Source: MEGA

The 40-year-old was "ready to pounce," an OK! insider previously spilled. "She and John had exchanged texts while he was in rehab, and things obviously turned romantic after he got out."

Although friends are happy that Mulaney is doing better, they think "he broke Anna's heart." "People definitely have mixed feelings about his new relationship!" the insider added.

Tendler reportedly entered rehab herself around the same time as her estranged husband for emotional reasons and eating disorders. Sources have also claimed that she suffered due to alleged infidelity on his part.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," the artist said in a statement following the split. The former couple tied the knot in 2014.

The former Saturday Night Live writer checked into rehab in Pennsylvania for 60 days in late December for alcohol and cocaine issues, which wrapped up in February. Munn was one of the many famous faces who offered support at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this. ❤️⚡️," the Magic Mike star tweeted at the time.

The new couple go way back. Munn previously gushed that they met at a wedding and asked Mulaney and Tendler to hang out at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

"At first, it was cool and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, 'So you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," told HuffPost Live in 2015.

According to Us Weekly, a source spilled that Munn believes the 38-year-old is "her dream guy," and is "smitten." "Olivia and John are going strong," a source shared. "She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them."

"John thinks Olivia is really smart and she makes him laugh too," the source explained. "They both have a very dry sense of humor."

Comments / 0

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

7K+
Followers
599
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huffpost Live#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAFOXBusiness

Jennifer Lopez considering purchasing $63.9M home in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez is considering dropping a pretty penny on a new home in Los Angeles. The 51-year-old multihyphenate was seen out-and-about on Thursday house shopping with her beau, Ben Affleck. It was reported earlier this year that Lopez is looking to relocated from Miami to LA, where Affleck currently resides.
Los Angeles, CAInternational Business Times

Olivia Rodrigo, Adam Faze Spotted Sharing Sweet Kiss In Los Angeles

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze sparked dating rumors earlier this month. Fans noticed in a recent photo that Rodrigo had kissed Faze with her eyes open. Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend Adam Faze were spotted kissing in Los Angeles. Three PDA-filled photos of the couple surfaced online Monday. In the...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Celebritiesamomama.com

J Lo and Look-Alike Sister Lynda Look like Twins in a Rare Snap to Mark Her 50th Birthday

Singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez's 50th birthday this month and shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez, AKA J Lo, shared a few rare sister selfies with her youngest sister, Lynda Lopez, in honor of Lynda's 50th birthday this month. The middle Lopez sister also shared a sweet message to celebrate her sister.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

John Travolta ‘Breaking Away’ From Scientology?

John Travolta is known for being one of Scientology’s most fervent supporters. One tabloid is saying that the actor is pulling away from the Church of Scientology after the death of his wife. Gossip Cop investigates. Is John Travolta Leaving The Church?. In Touch is reporting that John Travolta is...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Theater & DancePosted by
Wide Open Country

All Of John Travolta's Best Dancing Scenes

Every time John Travolta dances, it makes the movie better. It makes the world better. Since his early years as a Hollywood heartthrob, Travolta showed that you can be a leading man... who also leads on the dance floor. There's always been a rhythmic, cool quality to Travolta's acting style, which seems to pulse from his signature dance moves. Travolta hits all the beats -- with a sense of humor. He's so good, he can't help but smirk while he's doing it! So in honor of that rare talent, enjoy this comprehensive list of John Travolta dancing. In no particular order.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."

Comments / 0

Community Policy