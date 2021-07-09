Anna Marie Tendler Reportedly Moves Out Of Shared Los Angeles Home With John Mulaney

While John Mulaney and Olivia Munn seem stronger than ever, estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler, is reportedly moving out of their Los Angeles home.

Earlier this week, Munn was photographed leaving the very pad Tendler and a friend are said to have been packing Tendler's stuff in, Page Six reported.

Jaws dropped on May 10 when it emerged that Mulaney had filed for divorce from Tendler, not too long after he checked out of rehab. Shortly afterwards, the comedian was linked with Munn.

The 40-year-old was "ready to pounce," an OK! insider previously spilled. "She and John had exchanged texts while he was in rehab, and things obviously turned romantic after he got out."

Although friends are happy that Mulaney is doing better, they think "he broke Anna's heart." "People definitely have mixed feelings about his new relationship!" the insider added.

Tendler reportedly entered rehab herself around the same time as her estranged husband for emotional reasons and eating disorders. Sources have also claimed that she suffered due to alleged infidelity on his part.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery," the artist said in a statement following the split. The former couple tied the knot in 2014.

The former Saturday Night Live writer checked into rehab in Pennsylvania for 60 days in late December for alcohol and cocaine issues, which wrapped up in February. Munn was one of the many famous faces who offered support at the time.

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this. ❤️⚡️," the Magic Mike star tweeted at the time.

The new couple go way back. Munn previously gushed that they met at a wedding and asked Mulaney and Tendler to hang out at the time.

"At first, it was cool and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, 'So you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," told HuffPost Live in 2015.

According to Us Weekly, a source spilled that Munn believes the 38-year-old is "her dream guy," and is "smitten." "Olivia and John are going strong," a source shared. "She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them."

"John thinks Olivia is really smart and she makes him laugh too," the source explained. "They both have a very dry sense of humor."