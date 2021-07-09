Mosley: It’s Complicated

Filmmaker and musician Gio Arlotta’s WITCH: We Intend to Cause Havoc traces the history of the titular Zambian 1970s rock band WITCH (We Intend to Cause Havoc). Along with bringing the amazing sounds of WITCH to a broader audience, the director also documents the life of lead singer Jagari, whose name was inspired by Mick Jagger. That’s not the only parallel between WITCH and The Rolling Stones, either. Emanyeo “Jagari” Chanda and his bandmates took their love of the British Invasion musicians to craft a sound that feels like the Brit blues-rock infused with African rhythms and traditions. This fusion sounds glorious and authentic, despite being derivative.