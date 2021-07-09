Cancel
Motorsports

Mosley: It’s Complicated

By Liam Trump
Film Threat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected and co-written by Michael Shevloff Mosley: It’s Complicated fleshes out the life of Max Mosley as he has to contend with enemies from all corners. Mosley was a racer, lawyer, and president of the governing body of Formula 1, FIA. Yet, since the beginning of his life, Mosley had to separate himself from his father, Oswald Mosley, and forge his own identity. See, the patriarch was a baronet, a Parliamentary member, served in the British armed forces during WWI, and the leader of the British Union of Fascists.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oswald Mosley
Person
Max Mosley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Parliamentary#British#Wwi
