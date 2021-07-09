Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee attorney general mum on proposed $4.5 billion deal with Purdue Pharma

Oak Ridger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee is poised to get a slice of a $4.5 billion settlement if a deal is approved next month in opioid maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy case, Knox News has learned. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III declined immediate comment on the announcement Thursday that a new settlement deal has been approved by all but nine states seeking to hold Purdue and its owners — the mega-rich Sackler families of Connecticut — financially responsible for the death and addiction its opioids caused.

www.oakridger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Purdue Pharma#Tennesseans#Knox County Circuit Court#U S Justice Department#Oxycontin#Knox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Huntington, WVMetro News

Attorney in Purdue Pharma case worries settlement amount will be low

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s share of the bankruptcy settlement for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma will probably be substantially less than West Virginia attorneys who took the company to court were seeking. It’s becoming more and more clear the settlement funds will be based on a population metric rather than...
Economylocaldvm.com

West Virginia attorney general rejects Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy plan

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s attorney general said he will be fighting back against Purdue Pharma’s recently-released bankruptcy plan, which he claimed does not pay its dues to the Mountain State. “Rather than come up with a formula that’s based on intensity and the severity of the problem...
Medical & Biotechlawweekcolorado.com

Weiser Announces Multi-Billion Resolution of Sackler & Purdue Pharma Opioid Case

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has reached a resolution on the lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma. The settlement is not only one of the largest payments from individuals to resolve a law enforcement action in the history of the U.S. — but it also makes public millions of documents on the role of the Sacklers in the opioid crisis.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Attorney General Healey Announces $4.3 Billion Settlement With Purdue Pharma & Sackler Family For Role With Opioid Crisis; Massachusetts To Receive $90 Million

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, July 8, announced the resolution of her lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, that will make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, and require a payment of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment and recovery efforts in communities across the country.
Businessbigislandthieves.com

Sackler Family and Their Company, Purdue Pharma, to Pay More Than $4.3 Billion in Opioid Lawsuit

Attorney General Connors announced Hawaii’s participation in a nationwide resolution of lawsuits against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, that will require them to pay more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country, as well as make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Purdue Pharma to pay $4.5bn to settle opioid lawsuit in the US

Purdue Pharma has agreed to pay more than $4.5bn to resolve a multi-state lawsuit in the US for its alleged role in driving the opioid crisis in the country. New York attorney-general Letitia James has announced the resolution of the lawsuit against the Sackler family and their firm, Purdue Pharma.
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York, Other States Announce $4.5B Settlement With Purdue Pharma

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Calling them “villains for the history books,” the attorneys general of New York, Massachusetts and Minnesota on Thursday announced a $4.5 billion settlement with the Sackler family, who own Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of the drug OxyContin that contributed to the nation’s opioid addiction crisis. New...
EconomyNHPR

New Hampshire Among Nine States Still Opposing Purdue Pharma Deal

Fifteen states have reached a deal with Purdue Pharma on the company’s bankruptcy organization plan. New Hampshire is not among them. The deal moves the states and company a step closer to a $4.5 billion opioid settlement. Plaintiffs in the case are trying to hold the company and its owners, the Sackler family, responsible for their role in the opioid crisis.
New York City, NYwnynewsnow.com

4.5 Billion Dollar Settlement Reached With Purdue Pharma

NEW YORK – The manufacturer of Oxycontin has agreed to pay billions of dollars to 15 states, including New York, to end a years-long legal fight. Purdue Pharma settled a lawsuit claiming its executives lied about the addictive nature of its drugs. As part of the settlement, members of the...
Wisconsin Stateseehafernews.com

Wisconsin Could Get $65 Million in Proposed Settlement With Purdue Pharma

The state is expected to receive more than 65-million dollars from a multi-state settlement with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the family which owns it. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the $4.3 billion, nine-year settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will help to prevent people from becoming addicted to opioids, and help others get into treatment and recovery programs.
EconomyLaw.com

No Deal: AG Tong Rejects Proposed Settlement With Purdue Pharma

While 15 states including New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have agreed to a proposed settlement with Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says not so fast. Tong, who has been one of the drugmaker’s fiercest critics over the past several years, said in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy