Tennessee attorney general mum on proposed $4.5 billion deal with Purdue Pharma
Tennessee is poised to get a slice of a $4.5 billion settlement if a deal is approved next month in opioid maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy case, Knox News has learned. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III declined immediate comment on the announcement Thursday that a new settlement deal has been approved by all but nine states seeking to hold Purdue and its owners — the mega-rich Sackler families of Connecticut — financially responsible for the death and addiction its opioids caused.www.oakridger.com
Comments / 0