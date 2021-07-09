Cancel
F1 World Champion Is The First To Drive A Lotus Emira

By Jared Rosenholtz
 10 days ago
The all-new 2022 Lotus Emira sports car just made its long-awaited debut, and the list of journalists and car enthusiasts who want to have a go in it is already a mile long. Well, anyone who wanted to be the first behind the wheel must now take a back seat to Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button. The 41-year-old former F1 star became the first in the world (outside of Lotus) to drive the new Emira at the company's Hethel test track facility. This wasn't just a low-speed parade lap in a show car; Lotus let the racecar driver rip around the track for 30 laps.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

