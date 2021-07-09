F1 World Champion Is The First To Drive A Lotus Emira
The all-new 2022 Lotus Emira sports car just made its long-awaited debut, and the list of journalists and car enthusiasts who want to have a go in it is already a mile long. Well, anyone who wanted to be the first behind the wheel must now take a back seat to Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button. The 41-year-old former F1 star became the first in the world (outside of Lotus) to drive the new Emira at the company's Hethel test track facility. This wasn't just a low-speed parade lap in a show car; Lotus let the racecar driver rip around the track for 30 laps.carbuzz.com
