F1 World Champion Is The First To Drive A Lotus Emira

Former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button was invited to the premiere of the Lotus Emira and drove it flat-out around the Hethel track for more than 30 laps. While not being an independent review, by all means, Button is a legit long-time fan of Lotus and his comments as an experienced F1 driver always count. After driving the Emira, he said: “You always expect a Lotus to have good mechanical grip through the low-speed corners but there was plenty of downforce in the high-speed corners too. That means the feeling of great balance is the same no matter how you’re driving it. It’s exceptional and I’m a big fan.”