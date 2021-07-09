Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Researchers Follow Development of Axial SpA in First-Degree Relatives of Patients

By Heidi Splete
Medscape News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy first-degree relatives of individuals with HLA-B27–positive axial spondyloarthritis who also were HLA-B27 positive were at increased risk for developing the disease themselves within 1 year, based on data from an ongoing prospective cohort study that involved 202 first-degree relatives. Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) generally arises between ages 18 and 40...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Back Pain#Prospective Cohort Study#Arthritis Care Research#Mri#Vas#Crp#Esr#Sparcc#Ucb#Abbvie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Related
Canceronclive.com

Considering Patient-, Treatment-, and Disease-Related Factors in Myeloma

James Hoffman, MD, University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center, Joshua Richter, MD, Tisch Cancer Center at Mount Sinai. Factors to consider when choosing the optimal treatment approach after the first relapse of multiple myeloma. James Hoffman, MD: We all confront patients who relapse, and then you have decisions to make...
ScienceTelegraph

Half of hospitalised Covid patients develop serious complications

Half of hospitalised Covid patients develop at least one other serious health complication, a study by Sage scientists and Prof Jonathan Van Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, has found. Data from the study, which has been running since March last year, has been shared with the Government throughout the...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Why MS patients develop progressive disability

Did you know multiple sclerosis (MS) means multiple scars? New research shows that the brain and spinal cord scars in people with MS may offer clues to why they developprogressive disability but those with related diseases where the immune system attacks the central nervous system do not. Researchers assessed if inflammation leads to permanent scarring in these three diseases.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

First patient dosed in optogenetic gene therapy trial

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. has dosed its first patient in a late-stage Phase 2b trial of a gene therapy that delivers multi-characteristic opsin to retinal cells. The first patient has been dosed in Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.’s Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
CancerMedscape News

Oncologist Admits Chemo for Terminally Ill Patient 'Wasn't Great Decision'

MANCHESTER—Leading oncologist Professor Justin Stebbing has told a medical tribunal that it "wasn't a great decision" to give a terminally ill cancer patient chemotherapy but denied overstating the chances of benefits and life expectancy. Prof Stebbing, who has an international reputation for his innovative treatments, is appearing before a Medical...
HealthMedscape News

Outcome of Spinal Versus General Anesthesia in Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty

Venkatsaiakhil Tirumala, MS; Georges Bounajem, MD; Christian Klemt, PhD; Stephen P. Maier, MD; Anand Padmanabha, MD; Young-Min Kwon, MD, PhD. Introduction: Spinal anesthesia has been previously shown to offer improved patient outcomes compared with general anesthesia in revision total knee arthroplasty. This study aimed to evaluate the potential differences in perioperartive and postoperative outcomes in revision total hip arthroplasty (THA) between spinal or general anesthesia.
Health ServicesMedscape News

Wrong Patient Orders Twice as Likely in OB Units as Med-Surg

Clinicians in obstetric units place nearly twice as many wrong-patient orders as their medical-surgical counterparts, based on a retrospective look at more than 1.3 million orders. These findings suggest that obstetric patients are at particular risk for this type of medical error, and that steps are needed to address obstetric...
Public HealthMedscape News

Remdesivir Safe in COVID-19 Patients, Despite Risk of Sinus Bradycardia

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Remdesivir treatment of lower respiratory infection in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 appears safe, even though some patients develop sinus bradycardia, a single-center prospective study from Italy suggests. "Cardiac disorders (including atrial fibrillation, supraventricular arrhythmias and other nonspecific arrhythmias) as adverse events occurred in 2.6% of...
Weight LossEurekAlert

Aging-related conditions increase treatment burden in older cancer patients

DANVILLE, Pa. - Having multiple chronic health conditions and living in a rural area were the top two factors affecting increased healthcare system contact among older patients with bladder cancer, a research team has found. The Geisinger-led team evaluated 73,395 Medicare beneficiaries age 66 and older who had been diagnosed...
KidsMedscape News

Long COVID Symptoms Reported by 6% of Pediatric Patients

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Persistent long COVID symptoms affect approximately 6% of children 3 months after infection with SARS-CoV-2, according to new research. The prevalence of long COVID in children has been unclear, and is complicated by the lack of...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Anticoagulation in Elective Spine Cases

Dharani Rohit Thota, BA; Carlos A. Bagley, MD; Mazin Al Tamimi, MD; Paul A. Nakonezny, PhD; Michael Van Hal, MD. Study Design: Retrospective cohort study with propensity matched cohorts. Objective: The purpose of this study was to evaluate the association of anticoagulation with VTE and hematoma complications after spine surgery.
Sciencetamu.edu

Texas A&M Researchers To Develop mRNA Vaccine Platform

A team lead by Qing Sun, assistant professor in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, has been awarded a Texas A&M University X-Grant to examine and find solutions to the problems presented by mRNA vaccines. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are made using messenger RNA (mRNA), the genetic...
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

Foundation For Sarcoidosis Research Launches Patient Speakers' Bureau

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), the leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients, is proud to announce the formation of their new Patient Speakers' Bureau. This bureau consists of 14 experienced and trained sarcoidosis patient advocates who will share their personal stories to advocate for FSR and raise awareness for sarcoidosis. Members of the FSR Speakers' Bureau underwent a full training program with Living Proof Advocacy, an organization that provides coaching, consulting services and coaching certifications, in order to utilize their skills to speak on a range of topics related to sarcoidosis. The training program was sponsored by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. FSR's Speaker Bureau members have been featured in national publications, on national television programs, have served as panelists and keynotes at national conferences, and have shared their stories with federal and local legislators.
CancerMedscape News

Do Patients With Cancer Need a Third Shot of COVID Vaccine?

Patients with cancer have shown varying responses to COVID-19 vaccination, with good responses in patients with solid tumors (even while on systemic therapy), and poor responses in patients with blood cancers, particularly those on immunosuppressive therapies. The data are evolving to show factors associated with a poor response, but are...
ScienceMedscape News

COPD Worsens COVID-19 by Altering Epithelial Cell Genes

(Reuters) - New findings shed light on why chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases increase patients' risks for severe COVID-19. The diseases cause genetic changes in the epithelial cells that line the airways, making the cells more vulnerable to attack from the coronavirus, researchers reported in Nature Communications. Laboratory studies of these...
CancerMedscape News

Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Novel Therapies on the Horizon

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common primary liver cancer and is associated with high mortality rate. Incidence remains high due to the persistent prevalence of viral hepatitis, alcoholic cirrhosis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NFLD). Despite screening efforts, the majority of patients present with advanced disease, add to the high risk of recurrence after curative surgery. Conventional chemotherapy did not alter the nature history of advanced and metastatic HCC. The discovery of multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) led to the approval of sorafenib as first efficacious therapy. A new era in the treatment paradigm of HCC is evolving. Since the advent of sorafenib as an active treatment option for patients presenting with advanced or metastatic disease, several agents have been examined. This was linked with many failures, and success stories to celebrate. Herein, we describe the historical progress and current advances of systemic therapies post-sorafenib. Lenvatinib, regorafenib, cabozantinib, ramucirumab, pembrolizumab, and nivolumab, are all presently added and available therapeutic options in the advanced setting. The evaluation of novel treatment combinations including anti-angiogenic, TKIs plus checkpoint inhibitors, add to dual checkpoint inhibitors is evolving rapidly starting with the advent of the combination of atezolizumab plus bevacizumab. Combining local and systemic therapies is being actively investigated, as an option for locally advanced disease conventionally treated with locoregional approaches. The horizon remains promising and continues to evolve for HCC a disease long considered with unmet needs.
New York City, NYMedscape News

Adding Rivaroxaban to Aspirin May Help Some CAD, PAD Patients Live Longer

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Combining rivaroxaban with aspirin may help certain patients with coronary-artery disease (CAD) or peripheral-artery disease (PAD) live longer than they would with aspirin alone, a secondary analysis of the COMPASS trial suggests. "For patients with chronic atherosclerosis, adding a small dose of rivaroxaban to aspirin...
Medical ScienceMedscape News

Large Remdesivir Study Finds No COVID-19 Survival Benefit

Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A lack of consensus in the evidence regarding the antiviral remdesivir (Veklury) to treat people with COVID-19 continues, leaving clinicians without clear direction on one of the few treatments for the illness approved under US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy