Factors that can effect the NBA Finals

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll NBA series constitute a best-of-seven head-to-head competition between two teams in which one team must win four games to win the championship. While betting on games, there are several factors that bettors keep in mind. One of the factors that is seen as the most decisive one in predicting which team will claim the victory in the finals is called the home advantage. Home advantage is basically the edge the team that is playing in its home stadium gets over the visiting team. Though this edge has mostly been attributed to the psychological effects that fans have on the competitors, the disadvantage the visiting teams suffer due to climates, changing time zones, and traveling can also be considered as a contributing factor in home-field advantage.

