Harrisburg, PA

PA Parents Have Until July 15 To Decide Child’s Repeat Of Grade Level

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – A new law allows PA parents the option to permit their children to repeat a grade level due to learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Act 66 of 2021 gives parents the power to make the decision on whether their child should advance to the next grade level. Additionally, Act 66 permits students with disabilities who were enrolled during the 2020-21 school year and turned age 21 during that school year, or between the end of the 2020-21 school year and the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, to attend a school entity during the 2021-22 school year and receive services as outlined on their most recent Individualized Education Program with all the protections under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Parents, guardians, and students age 18 and older have until July 15 to elect to have their child or themselves repeat a grade level for the 2021-22 school year. Click on the banner below to find more information and the form needed to repeat a grade level which needs completed by July 15.

wdac.com

Comments / 0

