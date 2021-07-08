Wolf Highlights Increased Early Childhood Education Funding

LANCASTER – Gov. Tom Wolf paid a visit to the Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County to highlight the $30 million increase in early childhood education funding in the state budget. The new funding will allow an additional 3,270 children enroll in the state’s early learning programs. Wolf said early childhood education programs give each child a good foundation for success. After the challenges of the past year, we must do more to support them. PA administers two early childhood learning programs: Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance. Both programs ensure access to early learning programs for low-income families with children.