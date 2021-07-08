Bill Improves Pre-Authorization For Medical Services

HARRISBURG – A measure authored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill would streamline and standardize the process for prior authorization of medical services in PA. Prior authorization refers to any process by which physicians and other health care providers must obtain advance approval from a health plan before a specific procedure or service is delivered to the patient to qualify for payment coverage. Phillips-Hill said the goal of her bill is to ensure that pre-authorization and step therapy have appropriate safeguards to ensure that no patient care is delayed or denied through a decision-making procedure. Senate Bill 225 was approved by the state Senate Banking & Insurance Committee. Sen. Phillips-Hill said she will work with stakeholders over the summer to refine the measure so a Senate floor vote can take place in the fall.