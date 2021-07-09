Washington City Council Awards Contract Bid for West Buchanan Paving

The Washington City Council awarded a bid for the West Buchanan Street paving and reconstruction project at a savings of over $400,000 Tuesday. The city received six bids for the project, three of them falling under the engineer’s estimate of about $2,161,713. The council awarded the bid of about $1,714,667 to DeLong Construction of Washington. City Administrator Brent Hinson shared his excitement for the project, “We’ve been working towards this for the last eight years and this is kind of the final piece of that. Great bid, great local contractor, so I think a lot of things to be happy about.”