Washington Chamber Cuts Ribbon for Mercantile Home Decor Store

The Washington Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this week for a new home decor store having its grand opening today. The Chamber Ambassadors gathered Thursday afternoon at The Mercantile, located at 208 South Marion Avenue. Owner Tricia Whisler says the store consists of new and found goods that she loves and would put in her own home. A longtime Washington resident, Whisler previously owned a store in Washington with her mother called Backyard Candles. Eight years after closing the store Whisler shares what inspired her to start a new business, “When I saw this building went up for sale, it had been in the back of my mind that I wanted to open another store and when I saw this building was going to be available that sealed the deal. I said if we can get this building I will do it.”