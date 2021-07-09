A single-vehicle rollover crash sends debris flying on Loop 202 in Tempe (Tempe, AZ)

On Thursday morning, emergency crews quickly responded to a rollover crash on the eastbound side of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway at McClintock Drive in Tempe.

Authorities received initial reports of the traffic collision just before 8 a.m. The Arizona Department of Transportation states that multiple lanes are partially closed because of a rolled over dump truck. According to the reports, the incident led to a heavy traffic back up in the area.

Traffic on the freeway was opened again at around 11:50 a.m. A dump truck flipped over on the Loop 202 in Tempe on Thursday, sending debris flying across the highway. It is not confirmed if the crash caused injuries to anyone.

An investigation is underway.

July 9, 2021