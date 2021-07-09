Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

This Morning’s Bulletin — 7.9.21

By Beth Young
eastendbeacon.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article• We’re under numerous weather warnings this morning as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up the East Coast. There is a tropical storm warning in effect, though peak winds, out of the southeast, are expected to be 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. There is “little to no threat of storm surge flooding,” according to the National Weather Service’s latest statement at 5:04 a.m. There is a flash flood watch in effect until noon, as heavy rain continues and could inundate low-lying areas with poor drainage. NWS is expecting 2 to 3 inches of rain throughout the region. “Tornadoes may be possible, with limited impacts across Long Island and southeastern Connecticut,” according to NWS, which urges the public to be ready to shelter quickly if they receive a tornado warning on their cell phone.

www.eastendbeacon.com

