Today in history: July 9

“Freedom of speech is the air that any thinker breathes; it’s the fuel that ignites the fire of an intellectual’s thoughts.”. Raif Badawi dared to write such things in Saudi Arabia. And he exercised his own freedom of speech, asking questions about faith and challenging extremism in that country — so he was imprisoned for apostasy for 10 years. He was flogged, although he’s not yet received the 1,000 lashes he was sentenced to, because a doctor determined it was too much. He’s been separated from his young family since his detention in 2014.