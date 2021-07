St. Columba’s Episcopal Church, 32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor, will hold services at 10 a.m. on Sundays throughout the summer. Visiting clergy will conduct the Eucharist. On July 11, the Rev. John Van Siclen from Newcastle will serve. All are welcome, but we ask that you wear a mask if not fully vaccinated. For more info, call the church at 207-633-6313 or Patty Colhoun, senior warden, at 207-350-9051.