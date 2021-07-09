Motorists can expect week of single-lane travel on portion of southbound I-15 through Arizona

Drivers in the North Sound may want to reconsider their weekend plans if they include heading to Seattle. The Washington State Department of Transportation has another weekend of Revive I-5 projects planned. Southbound I-5 between I-90 and Spokane Street will be reduced to two lanes starting Friday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. through Saturday, and to only one lane on Sunday. Crews are continuing to replace the pavement on the roads.