Motorists can expect week of single-lane travel on portion of southbound I-15 through Arizona
ST. GEORGE — Motorists traveling on the Arizona stretch of I-15 that runs through Littlefield can expect to see southbound travel restricted to a single lane next week. According to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation, starting Monday and running through Friday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., inspection work being done on the bridge over the Virgin River in the area of mile 9 will reduce southbound traffic to a single lane.www.cedarcityutah.com
