XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support

phoronix.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXWayland 21.1.2 is out today and while it may seem like "just a point release", it's quite an exciting one at that since it does bring NVIDIA hardware acceleration for XWayland when paired with their new NVIDIA 470 series driver. Rather than waiting for XWayland 21.2, Red Hat decided to...

