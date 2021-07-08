Cancel
UFC 264 Picks + Mark’s First Shoey | The Striker Podcast (Ep.9)

By TheStrikerPodcast
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle and Mark make their return to betting on fights with the highly anticipated UFC 264 event taking place this weekend, headlined by the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The guys break down and make picks for all of the fights on the main card including an in-depth analysis of the main event, which is a tricky fight to pick. How early will a Sean O’Malley knockout come? Will Stephen Thompson secure a title shot? Will this be the end of Conor McGregor?

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
