bluebird bio (BLUE) Announces Positive Recommendation by PRAC Regarding Article 20 Safety Referral Review of ZYNTEGLO Gene Therapy for Transfusion-Dependent Î²-thalassemia and Marketing to Resume in E
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) has concluded based on the review of all available data that the benefit-risk balance of medicinal products containing ZYNTEGLOâ„¢ (betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy) remains favorable. As of today, bluebird bio has informed the EMA that the company is lifting the voluntary marketing suspension.www.streetinsider.com
