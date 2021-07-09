World stocks steady, Treasury yields up as Delta variant spreads

Cancel
LONDON (Reuters) - World stocks steadied, Treasury yields rose and the dollar held firm on Friday as markets took a cautious breather in the face of new concerns about the pace of the economic recovery from COVID-19. Markets have been roiled this week as a rise in cases of the Delta coronavirus variant crimped risk appetite and led to a flight to safety, with some betting the post-pandemic reflation trade had stalled and secular stagnation was back on the agenda.

MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

(Adds fed fund futures) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked fears global growth would slow and hamper the reopening of economies. The 10-year yield fell 9.2 basis points to 1.207%, a low last seen in February. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.840% as equity markets worldwide fell and the safe-haven dollar and Swiss franc rose in a flight to safety. "This looks like a global flight to quality/risk-off event," said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital in Chicago. "The speed to the move down in yields almost mirrors the pace at which yields moved higher in February and March – too far, too fast," he said in an e-mail. The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York. "But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening." The Delta variant's spread has sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Fed Fund futures, a widely used security for hedging short-term interest rate risk, showed the chances of the Federal Reserve hiking rates in December 2022 dropped to 58% from 90% on July 13, when the consumer price index was released. The likelihood that the Fed hikes rates in January 2023 fell to 70% from 100% last Tuesday, while futures now are fully pricing in a hike in March 2023. Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow the variant's spread. "That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today - the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 99.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 0.212%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.488%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.296%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 19 Monday 11:28AM New York / 1528 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2116 -0.014 Three-year note 99-248/256 0.3855 -0.044 Five-year note 100-218/256 0.6995 -0.078 Seven-year note 101-206/256 0.9806 -0.090 10-year note 103-236/256 1.2004 -0.099 20-year bond 108-88/256 1.7499 -0.106 30-year bond 112-144/256 1.8267 -0.103 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 8.50 -1.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -2.25 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Dan Grebler)
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Dow has biggest daily drop since October

* Major U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower; Dow off more. * Energy leads S&P sector declines, consumer staples falls. * U.S. Treas 10-yr yield 1.195%; hit lowest point since Feb. 12. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. DOW HAS...
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Plummets 900 Points as Virus Worries Push Investors to Bonds

Stocks declined sharply Monday and investors moved into safe-haven assets as they weighed what impact rising COVID-19 cases may have on the economic recovery in the U.S. and globally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 918 points, or 2.69%, to 33,769, the S&P 500 dropped 2.09% and the Nasdaq slumped...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Energy stocks, banks push FTSE 100 higher as virus fears persist

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 20 (Reuters) - Energy and banking stocks helped the FTSE 100 rebound on Tuesday after surging virus cases and fears of an economic slowdown pushed the index to a two-month low in the previous session.
StocksMetro International

Stocks on worst run in 18-months amid global COVID-19 surge

LONDON (Reuters) – Risk-aversion ruled on Monday as a surge in worldwide coronavirus cases drove down bond yields and left stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago. Summer markets were suddenly stormy. Europe’s STOXX 600 saw its worst morning in two...
MarketsInternational Business Times

Asian Markets Extend Global Retreat Over Delta Fears

Asian equities extended losses Tuesday following another rough day for global markets as the fast-spreading Covid Delta variant fuels concerns over the expected economic recovery. Investors have been rattled in recent weeks by data showing the highly transmissible virus surging across the world, forcing some governments to reimpose containment measures.
Public Healthwraltechwire.com

Delta variant blues: Covid fears hammer Dow, S&P, Nasdaq

Despite surging cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 around the world, investors have largely been brushing off the risks, confident that vaccines will allow economic activity to return to normal. But that risk assessment may be changing. Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks rebound after worst selloff of 2021

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 20 (Reuters) - European stocks steadied on Tuesday after their worst selloff this year, helped by a handful of positive corporate earnings and production updates from miners. The...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slide as virus woes hurt risk sentiment

* China reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since Jan * S. Korea stocks fall for third day * Thai authorities warn daily virus cases could hit 30,000 * Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore stock markets closed for holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 20 (Reuters) - Equities in South Korea, India, and Thailand declined on Tuesday, while most Asian currencies traded flat to lower, as the rapid spread of novel coronavirus at home and abroad intensified fears about a slowdown in global economic growth. In holiday-thinned trade where Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore bourses were shut, Seoul, Thailand and Taiwan's stocks dropped between 0.4% and 1.6%. Investors bought safe-haven assets, with U.S. Treasury yields tumbling to five-month lows, as a Delta variant-fuelled rise in COVID-19 cases in countries with high vaccination rates like the United States and England stoked worries over economic growth. "The drop in real yields arguably indicate the fixed income market's acute growth concerns and those concerns may finally have started to hit the equity market," said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "There is a good chance the risk-off moves could extend in the thin summer market." Denting sentiment further, China — the region's growth engine — reported its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since January after a second cluster of infections involving the highly contagious Delta variant emerged. Shanghai shares eased 0.3%, but the yuan nudged up 0.1% after the People's Bank of China stood pat on benchmark lending rate despite growing expectations for a cut. The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar weakened 0.2% each, while the Thai baht was little changed. All of the three countries are seeing a spike in cases amid curbs that have curtailed economic activity. Thailand is among the worst affected, as authorities there warned daily infections could reach the 30,000-mark amid a slow vaccination rate. Indian shares slid 1% to a one-month low after some blue-chip companies posted mixed results. HIGHLIGHTS ** Developing Asia's economic growth in 2021 will be slightly lower than previously projected - Asian Development Bank ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Jasmine Telecom Systems PCL down 12.% and Central Plaza Hotel PCL down 8% ** Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were not trading due to a holiday in their respective countries Asia stock indexes & currencies at 0636 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.05 -5.72 -0.96 -0.20 China +0.05 +0.64 -0.16 1.74 India +0.03 -2.38 -0.91 11.64 Philippines +0.22 -5.53 0.00 -7.74 S.Korea -0.23 -5.58 -0.35 12.50 Singapore -0.23 -3.32 0.00 9.40 Taiwan -0.10 +1.44 -1.46 18.98 Thailand +0.06 -8.74 -1.60 5.65 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stockscommunitynewscorp.com

Cryptos, stocks tumble amid Covid resurgence: Markets are enveloping

Robinhood said bitcoin was its most traded cryptocurrency in 2020. American Airlines Group and Occidental Petroleum both fell around 5%, respectively. Wall Street indices collapsed on Monday as suspicious investors gained access to looming inflationary pressures and fears about increasing Covid cases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 900...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices at near 1-week low as dollar retains upper hand

* Spot gold may fall towards $1,789/oz - technicals. * Asian shares hit one-week low (Recasts, adds comments, and updates prices) July 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday to their lowest in nearly one week, with investors opting for the U.S. dollar as a preferred refuge amid concerns the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant could dampen global economic recovery.
MarketsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Global shares fall on virus fears; oil slips on OPEC deal

TOKYO — Global shares fell Monday amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections in much of Asia. Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. France's CAC 40 shed 1.1% in early trading to 6,388.62, while Germany's DAX was down 1.1% at 15,370.28. Britain's FTSE...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets unnerved by virus spike, Philippine stocks down 2%

* Singapore shares drop 1.3% * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore fell more than 1% on Monday while all Asian currencies tumbled as some countries tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 2%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore's index experienced its worst day since July 7. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, peso and ringgit fell between 0.2% and 0.4%. As coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remain unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year after hawkish signals at last week's meeting. Indonesia's rupiah and stocks fell 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, as its death toll from the virus stood second only to that of Brazil. Jakarta is likely to extend existing social curbs until early August, Mizuho analysts said, adding that constraints on hospitals and vaccination were reminiscent of India's struggles in April and May. Bank Indonesia's policy review set for Thursday is expected to hold rates. Other major markets, such as Australia and Japan , were also on the backfoot, sliding 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Recent hints about a slowdown in China's economic growth momentum are also a cause for concern for Asia, as it is the region's top trade partner. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index hits lowest since May 27 ** Spotlight on Tuesday meeting of People's Bank of China ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 8.7 basis points at 6.35%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.15 -6.08 -1.41 0.60 China -0.01 +0.76 -0.31 1.59 India +0.00 -2.01 -0.63 13.17 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.71 0.84 Malaysia -0.21 -4.65 0.34 -6.12 Philippines -0.22 -4.86 -1.70 -7.84 S.Korea -0.48 -5.14 -0.96 12.95 Singapore -0.04 -2.70 -0.85 9.91 Taiwan -0.15 +1.55 -0.71 20.61 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -1.00 7.54 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

