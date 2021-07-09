DNR investigating fish kill in Ames

Ames, IA- DNR staff investigated a fish kill along Ioway Creek in Ames, Thursday, July 8 after a passerby noticed dead fish mid-morning and called the DNR. DNR staff believe a water main break that happened late afternoon Wednesday on South Riverside Drive, which discharged approximately 700,000 gallons of drinking water according to the City of Ames, is to blame, but the investigation continues. The drinking water is believed to have entered into a nearby storm sewer that leads directly to Ioway Creek.