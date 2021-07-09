Central African Gold Retains MSA Group to Complete Due Diligence and NI 43-101 Report on Musefu Gold Project
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African Gold") is pleased to announce the Corporation has retained South African based MSA Group to complete technical due diligence and NI 43-101 technical report on the Musefu Gold project in the DRC. Central African Gold recently announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire an interest in the Musefu Gold Project which has historical gold exploration and production.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0