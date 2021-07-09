Central African Gold Retains MSA Group to Complete Due Diligence and NI 43-101 Report on Musefu Gold Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) reports that exploration at the Cole Gold Mines Property has been paused due to forest fire activity west of Red Lake. Several forest fires are currently active 10 to 30 km west of the Cole Property. Of these fires, Fire 77 is significant in that has the potential to reach the west shore of Red Lake and make the situation unsafe for work on the Cole Property. Company personnel had been in communication with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Red Lake Fire Management Headquarters and on July 11, 2020 the MNRF requested that all of the Company's personnel vacate the site.