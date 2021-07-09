Missouri man arrested for attempted Murder
Clark County, Mo.- Authorities have announced the arrest of a Missouri man following the execution of a search warrant. According to a police report, on Wednesday, July 7th 2021, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol Swat Team, and Missouri Conservation Agent, in executing a search warrant and arrest warrant. The search warrant and an arrest warrant was executed at 14739 County Road 39 Luray, Missouri.www.kbur.com
