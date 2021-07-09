Playboy (PLBY) Collaborates with SuperRare to Present NFT Art Collection During Decentraland Art Week

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Playboy, the iconic lifestyle brand owned by leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), today announced its first curation collaboration with SuperRare, the Miami Beach Art Collection. The collection will go live today, July 9th. An expanded version of a digital exhibit previewed to thousands of Crypto enthusiasts at BTC 2021 Miami, the collection features original animated works by Ayla El-Moussa, REK0DE, Jon Noorlander and MBSJQ, and an original heritage photograph unearthed from the Playboy Archives, featuring a Playboy Bunny pictured water-skiing outside of the Miami Playboy Club in 1970. As an added bonus, the first collector of the heritage NFT will receive a framed limited-edition print, courtesy of the Playboy Archives. Playboy is now whitelisted on SuperRare's platform with the ability to curate and release ongoing collections.