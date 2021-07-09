Cancel
Public Safety

Axon (AXON) Announces Toronto Police Service to Expand TASER Device Program

 11 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, and its subsidiary, Axon Public Safety Canada, Inc., today announced that the Toronto Police Service will deploy Axon's advanced de-escalation tool, the TASER 7, to officers across the city as a part of an ongoing effort to better serve their community. With this expansion, TPS will now be able to supply every officer in the field with a TASER CED.

