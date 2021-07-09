Axon (AXON) Announces Toronto Police Service to Expand TASER Device Program

The man who allegedly grabbed a child from a New York street was with his father at the time of the shocking incident, say police.James McGonagle, 24, is accused of trying to kidnap the five-year-old boy as he walked with his mother and siblings in Queens.Video footage shows Mr McGonagle snatching the youngster and bundling him into a car, before his mother, Dolores Diaz Lopez, managed to drag the child back out through an open window.Police say that a second man in the car was Mr McGonagle’s father, a 55-year-old who is also named James McGonagle.Investigators do not know...