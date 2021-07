Friday’s debut of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow feels momentous for multiple reasons. It’s the first movie released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in over two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the film and the rest of Marvel’s 2020 releases to be delayed significantly. It’s also the culmination of a decades-long campaign from fans, who publicly championed the idea of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff getting her own solo adventure — a luxury that had already been afforded to almost all of her counterparts within the original roster of the Avengers. It also (as the movie’s marketing has showcased) is set to be a story about sisterhood, introducing female characters like Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina (Rachel Weisz), and other agents who have been through the Red Room. As fans gear up to watch Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ this weekend, there’s something about the movie’s focus on female relationships that feels unprecedented in the context of the larger MCU — but it doesn’t have to be. While the MCU might not have always put its female characters (and the dynamics between them) in the spotlight, there’s no reason why the franchise couldn’t make up for that in the future.