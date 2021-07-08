MLB Weekend Betting Preview + Mid-Season Awards | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 22)

MLB Weekend Betting Preview + Mid-Season Awards Ep. 22. The MLB Gambling Podcast drops a new episode with the MLB Weekend Betting preview. Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji bring you the bi-weekly episode covering all things in the MLB. The boys get you caught up on news and notes from around the league. In addition, the guys cover some injury news as the league heads into the All-Star break. Later in the podcast, Malcolm and Munaf get out their mid-season awards for the MVP and CY-Young for each league. The guys examine how their pre-season future bets are doing. As always the guys wrap up the show up with their best bets for the weekend games.