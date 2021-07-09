Trivium Debut New Song “In The Court Of The Dragon” & Short Film

Trivium recently shared their first new single and video from their expected next album, “In The Court Of The Dragon.” The track and video also feature an epic intro composed and orchestrated by Ihsahn (Emperor). Now the band has shared images from their compound, based in an abandoned airplane hangar in Flordia. The band made news at the height of the pandemic in 2020 – buying the hangar to convert it into a recording studio, Metallica-style HQ, and streaming venue/video production stage with their earnings from their very first livestream. The band — Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent [drums] has been influential in validating livestreams and streaming economy in general for being a legit way for bands to augment their revenue in the face of the global shutdown. Catch the band soon on the Metal Tour of the Year with Megadeth, Lamb of God, and In Flames soon and European tour dates with Heaven Shall Burn, TesseracT, and Fit For An Autopsy.