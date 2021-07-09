Cancel
Trivium Debut New Song “In The Court Of The Dragon” & Short Film

By wookubus
theprp.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrivium‘s brand new single “In The Court Of The Dragon” has officially debuted online. Accompanying it is a short film for it directed by Ryan Mackfall (Employed To Serve, Trivium). Speaking of the track, the band’s bassist Paolo Gregoletto offered:. “We started putting together the riffs for what would become...

www.theprp.com

