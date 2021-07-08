Time to “Stuff A Bus” with United Way

Goal is to collect more than $10,000 worth of school supplies for area children. Greenville, OH (July 6, 2021): The Darke County United Way is once again having its annual Stuff A Bus school supply drive to collect school supplies and distribute them to all Darke County school districts for students in need. Items needed include: paper (wide and college-ruled), composition books, #2 pencils, blue and black pens, erasers, rulers, glue sticks, safety scissors, markers, washable markers, highlighters, post it notes, crayons in 16 or 24 packs, single subject notebooks, colored pencils, pocket folders, calculators, pencil sharpeners, pencil pouches/boxes, dry erase markers, backpacks, lunch boxes, ziplock bags, tissues, and/or antibacterial wipes.