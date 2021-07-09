Cancel
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

1 person died after a vehicle slams into a tree in Elfin Forest-Area (Rancho Santa Fe, CA)

1 person died after a vehicle slams into a tree in Elfin Forest-Area (Rancho Santa Fe, CA)

On Thursday, one person lost their life when a vehicle went off a rural road east of Rancho Santa Fe and smashed into a tree.

The single-vehicle crash on Elfin Forest Road near Fortuna Del Este in Elfin Forest was reported just after 10 a.m., as per the California Highway Patrol. The CHP shut down the roadway in the affected area to give way for the investigation and cleanup.

The events that have led up to the crash remain unknown at this time. No other details are immediately available about the fatal accident and the identity of the deceased remains undisclosed.

Authorities will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report.

