Marvel Black Widow movie streaming on Disney+ Premier Access

By Julian Horsey
After a number of delays with the Black Widow movie release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated Marvel Black Widow film starring Scarlett Johansson is now available to watch via the Disney+ Premier Access streaming service. The latest release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the 24th movie and has been directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff a.k.a the Black Widow alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

