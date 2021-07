New York lo-fi singer/songwriter JW Francis is back this fall with his sophomore full-length record WANDERKIND. Francis has quickly followed his 2020 debut record, We Share A Similar Joy, with another effort, recorded over the 2020 lockdown and reflecting on the thoroughly human desire for escape. Fittingly the record will be released while Francis is indulging in his own wanderlust, hiking the Appalachian Trail. Francis announced the album this spring with its first single, “John, Take Me With You,” and he’s now back with a second single “Holy Mountain,” premiering early with Under the Radar.